Two Elsies River families lost alles when a devastating fire swept through their backyard. According to Lynette Malgas, 50, from Claire Street in Connaught Estate, the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Dit het twee uur tussen Saterdag en Sondag gebeur. Ons weet nie hoe die brand gebeur het nie, dit het van buite af gekom,” Lynette explained. She says that they lost everything they have worked for in a matter of minutes. “We have lost everything, including my ID, Sassa cards and personal documents.

“My stove, my fridge and all my stuff. My children’s stuff is also gone, their books, school clothes, shoes, everything. I’m still alive but I don’t feel right,” Lynette added. AFTERMATH: The destruction caused by the house fire. Picture: Byron Lukas Elrich Benjamin, whose Wendy house was also destroyed in the blaze, wasn’t available to comment when the Daily Voice made contact with him on Tuesday. Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Services, said: “The City’s Fire and Rescue Services received the call at 2.34am on Sunday, 24 September. None has been reported. The cause is not yet known.”

Lynette, who lives with her husband, three children and two grandkids, is now calling on good Samaritans to help them rebuild their lives. The family needs clothes, shoes, bedding, furniture, utensils, any food items and any appliances to help them restore what they have lost. “So far we have received some clothes but we need something to eat. The ward councillor brought us some food on Sunday,” she said.