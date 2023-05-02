Two people died and another two sustained second-degree burns during a shack fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning in Mingerhout Street, Delft South. Spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said the cause of the fire was unknown.

“I can confirm that the City’s Fire and Rescue Service attended to this incident in the early hours of Friday the 28 April. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. “The emergency call was received at approximately 3.40am. A man and a woman [died in the blaze]. Another man and a woman sustained second-degree burns to the head, face and upper body.” FATAL: Devastating blaze broke out in Delft South. Thobinceba Mbunjana, 27, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Amahle died in the blaze. It is believed that the pair was sleeping when the fire broke out.

Thobinceba’s sister-in-law, Asange Mbunjana, said: “He was spending the night at his girlfriend’s place, we are unsure how the fire started because we just saw the fire and when we arrived we saw the two who survived run out but we did not see him [Thobinceba].” “When the fire brigade came, they said there was someone inside and it was later confirmed that it was Thobinceba and his girlfriend.” A neighbour said she was sleeping when the fire broke out.

“We heard noise coming from next door and we started coughing because of the smoke. They were shouting and when we came outside we used the hosepipe to extinguish the flame and the other neighbours came with buckets but the fire was too strong.” The family of Amahle claim to know nothing about the incident and said they were at home when they got a call after 4am. “When we arrived at the scene, the fire was already out. The only people who knew what happened are those who survived the fire but they are still in hospital.”