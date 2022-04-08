Cops are investigating a double murder after two taxi drivers were gunned down in cold blood on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, where three men were parked on Jackson Masala Street when they came under attack from unidentified gunmen.

Police say one of the men survived.

It is believed the violence stems from tension between two local associations, Bellta and Bloewata, over routes.

SCENE: Authorities in Jackson Masala Street in Bloekombos. Picture: Leon Knipe

SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Wednesday at about 7.40pm in Jackson Masala Street, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, where two males aged 36 and 50 were shot and fatally wounded and a 35-year-old male shot and wounded are under investigation,” he explains.

“Kraaifontein Police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The two victims, 36 and 50, were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The 35-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.”

Swartbooi says cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation and no arrests were made.

SCENE: Authorities in Jackson Masala Street in Bloekombos. Picture: Leon Knipe

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell says: “We condemn all acts of criminality, especially murder.

“The Registrar’s office has called the two local associations (Bellta and Bloewata) to a meeting to assess the situation and any possible underlying tensions.

“I must emphasise that the Western Cape Government will not compromise on the rule of law and my Department is working closely with SAPS as they continue with their investigations into the murders and other taxi-related crimes in Cape Town and other parts of the province.”

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial chairman Nazeem Abdurahman says the cops must work to arrest those who continue to wreak havoc in the industry.

“We need SAPS to expedite their investigation because these killings can’t be condoned, respected or supported within the minibus taxi industry,” he says.

“Whatever the reasons are, I don’t want the minibus taxi industry to be known for people dying this way. This is not a funeral business, this is where we deal with people’s lives.

“I’m not sure what the issue is in this matter but we are expecting SAPS to really get behind this investigation with all their might.”

Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]