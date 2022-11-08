Four people were shot in Overcome Heights on Sunday night as residents fear a gang turf war will keep on escalating. Cops say they have not yet made any arrests.

The victims, including a middle-aged man and a teen, were in Freedom Road when they were shot by unknown skollies. SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg says two mense died. He added: “Muizenberg police attended a crime scene in Freedom Road, Overcome Heights, Sunday at about 9.55pm, where two males 70 and 27 years old were shot and fatally wounded, and a 45-year-old male and a 18-year-old female were shot and wounded.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation. “According to reports, Muizenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The 70- and 27-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel and the other two victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment.”

Twigg said that the suspects fled the shooting. A resident, who asked not to be named, said she heard many gunshots that night. STRUCK: One of the victims “It was like a war zone, and we couldn’t tell whether we were hearing gunshots or bullets until we saw police vans.