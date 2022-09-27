A police constable committed suicide after shooting two people at a cop shop on Friday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is currently investigating. The cop, stationed at Ashton Saps, opened fired in the charge office.

One person died and another was taken to hospital for medical treatment, reports IOL. After the shooting, the constable went home and allegedly shot himself with his service firearm. He was on duty at the time. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

However, colleagues have speculated that his actions could have been fuelled by kwale in his love life. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping told IOL that a preliminary investigation had begun. “Our focus is on death due to police action and circumstances that led to suicide,” she said.

Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, added that he intended visiting various areas in the Winelands District soon. “I am deeply shocked at the fatal shooting incident that occurred early Friday morning in Ashton. I’ve been informed by the Saps that it is alleged that a 34-year-old on-duty constable opened fire at three members of the public. “This led to one male being killed, another being wounded and admitted to hospital, while a third male escaped unharmed.