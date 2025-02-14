POLICE together the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) are once again investigating their own in yet another rape case. This time, it is alleged that two Moorreesburg police officers kidnapped and raped a woman on a farm after offering to give to her a ride to her boyfriend’s huis.

The incident is believed to have taken place on 8 February 2025 just after 10.30pm near a gryspad, where the victim claims she was raped five times and forced to perform oral sex on the officers. After dropping her off at her destination, they gave her five beers. This is the fourth case involving rape allegations against cops in the province in recent months.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrew Traut said the matter was under investigation by IPID and did not confirm whether an arrest was imminent. He says: “Kindly be advised that SAPS can confirm that a rape case was registered based on the claims made by a 27-year-old female that she was raped by two police officials in Moorreesburg. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by IPID and their communication department is in a better position to provide more details.”