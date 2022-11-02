Two men have been busted with R1.17 million worth of abalone in Kuils River. The men, aged 38 and 43, were arrested on Monday during an operation by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville, crime intelligence and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment.

Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the suspects were arrested at Soneike in Kuils River after the team acted on information about a vehicle which was suspected to be transporting abalone, reports the Weekend Argus. “The men were caught in possession of abalone weighing more than 638 kilograms with an estimated street value of over R1.17m. “The suspects were charged with illegal possession of abalone and they are expected to appear before the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court [on] November 2,” said Hani.