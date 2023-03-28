Swift action by cops resulted in two arrests following a mass murder in Khayelitsha on Sunday. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that an integrated operation led by detectives of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit resulted in the arrest of the suspects aged 22 and 30.

The arrests came shortly after SAPS launched the 72-hour activation plan, looking for answers surrounding the deaths of Sithembile Ndolo, Bambisanani Mqamelo, Thulani Sonkaphu and Ntisikelelo Towanda, who were shot and killed on Sunday morning while they were travelling in a bakkie in Y-Block. Traut says: “The incident occurred around 12.40am when the four men aged between 33 and 42 were involved in what we believe was a retaliation attack after accusations of a hijacking that was committed earlier in the area. “During the incident, five other males aged between 23 and 39 were shot and wounded and admitted to hospital for treatment.”

He says SAPS initiated an intensive investigation and conducted an operation in the area, which led to the arrest of the two suspects. “While the circumstances surrounding the matter are still under investigation, our detectives are in pursuit of more suspects who were possibly involved in the incident. “One of the victims who was injured during the mass shooting was also arrested in hospital for the hijacking case.”