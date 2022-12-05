Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two women in Mandela Park in Khayelitsha this past Monday and demanding a ransom of R400 000. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the vroue ran their own hair business, and on the day of the alleged abduction they were delivering weaves to their clients.

“The kidnappers are said to have called one of the victim’s sisters on her cellphone and demanded R400 000 ransom. “After negotiating with the kidnappers, the family agreed to pay an amount of R30 000 and the kidnappers instructed the family to pay the money via Capitec bank’s cash send. The payments were made on November 28,” Hani said. The suspects were tracked by the Bellville Hawks, Crime Intelligence and provincial team that was monitoring their movements, following the withdrawal of the money at a Capitec ATM in Zevenwacht.

The suspects were also monitored through the identified vehicle that was used by the kidnappers, reports IOL. “After the cash withdrawals, the kidnappers were confronted by the police while walking towards their vehicle and were arrested. Cellphones and cash were confiscated as well as a black VW Polo,” said Hani. She explained that the women managed to escape on their own and ran to Monwabisi beach where they received help.