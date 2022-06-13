The burnt remains of two unidentified people found on a sports field have shocked a Mitchells Plain community. The woman was burnt beyond recognition and lay on top of the man who had multiple stab wounds.

The gruesome discovery was made by a passer-by who crossed the field in Portland using a gap in the vibracrete fencing. Speaking anonymously to the Daily Voice, a witness says: “I was on the scene before the police arrived and the bodies were still exposed. “The woman’s face and top half of her body had been badly burnt and her legs partially wounded from the flames.

GRUESOME: Bloodied and burnt bodies lay on top of each other. Picture: Leon Knipe “The man was facing down and in the back of his head was a wound and some blood.” He says he couldn’t see the exit wound because of how the body was positioned. He says the bodies lay back to back.

“The girl was lying on top of the man facing up, her tongue sticking out like she had been strangled. “Her arms were up and covering her face. The fat in her legs was exposed through her scorched jeans. “The man didn't appear to be badly burnt.”

It appears the victims were attacked near a tree on the sports ground a few metres away and their bodies were then dragged to where they were found. “There was a lot of blood under the tree, and also empty beer bottles. “I think that they were killed there first and then placed where we found them, out in the open for everyone to see,” says the witness.

On the scene was a woman who suspected the female victim might be her sister. Unfortunately the victim’s face was unrecognisable. INVESTIGATION SCENE: The sports grounds in Portland. Picture: Leon Knipe “My sister is on drugs and she has been missing for two weeks. When we heard that one of them was from Portland and that the other victim was from Westridge, we rushed to the scene,” says the woman.

“We were disappointed when we found out that the female’s arm was burnt because she [sister] has a tattoo on her forearm.” Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says the killers are being sought. “This office can confirm that two counts of murder are under investigation at Mitchells Plain SAPS, after the discovery of unidentified bodies of a male and female on Sunday morning at 10am by a passer-by on the sports field.