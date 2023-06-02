Two children were wounded in two separate suspected gang-related shootings in Cape Town in which two young men were killed. In the first incident two suspects entered a house in Oatlands Close, Westridge, Mitchells Plain, and opened fire at people on Wednesday at around 10am.

They shot and killed Ibrahim Abrahams, 24, and Farouk Jennicka, 18, injuring a 2-year-old boy’s leg and wounding two other victims before fleeing the scene. No one has been arrested for the double murder. Farouk’s grandmother Gabeba Ariefdien said she heard people shouting about the shooting and they told her it was her grandson who had been killed. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Farouk’s grandmother, Gabeba Ariefdien, 71, said: “He lived with his father in Tafelsig but I would see him every morning before he went to school.

“However, on that day he didn’t come, I asked my husband if Farouk was around and he said no, and that was unusual. “While I was still in bed I heard people shouting about a shooting. My daughter went to the house and found Farouk’s body on the floor, he had passed on already. “His girlfriend lived there and so he frequented the house.”

The scene where two people were killed and three others were wounded in Westridge, Mitchells Plain. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The devastated grandmother told the Cape Argus her son was innocent. “He was a learner at Westridge High School, where he was in Grade 11. “He just celebrated his 18th birthday last Wednesday and a week later he was murdered.

“I am shattered, I don’t even know if I’m coming or going.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. “According to reports the victims were sitting in the yard when they were approached by unknown suspects who started shooting at them.

“The 18- and 24-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to medical facilities for medical treatment. “The motive for the attack has yet to be established. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Mitchells Plain police registered cases of murder and attempted murder for investigation.”

Elsewhere, a 9-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening in Bonteheuwel. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Bishop Lavis police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting incident on Wednesday at about 7.10pm in Taaibos Street, Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis, where a boy was shot and wounded. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack has yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”