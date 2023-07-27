Two aunties from Bellville South have made it their mission to ensure people are safe when they leave their homes for work in the morning. Charmaine Cox, 49, and Sandra Smit, 59, stand guard for almost 11 hours every day at the notorious Abduraghman and Peter Barlow Avenue intersection.

From 6am until 7pm, they watch out for vuilgat skollies intent on robbing motorists and pedestrians. COMMUNITY AMBASSADOR: Charmaine Cox, 49, and Sandra Smit, 59 The two do not belong to an accredited neighbourhood watch, but that’s not stopping the crime-fighting aunties. “We have been busy here for almost two years now. We were first four but now we are only two. We are doing it because the people who go to work in the morning are being targeted by the skollies,” Charmaine says.

“Ek en Sandra is van ses uur teen die pad en ons sit al ons mense in die bus. “From there we put the school children safely over the road because there isn't a robot and the cars don't stop,” she adds. “We then move to the side where the trucks stop and stay there until the evening when people come home.”

AWESOME: Two super women The aunties have been targeted several times by skollies but says they are prepared. “Ons word ingedoen maar ons staan ons man, ek het ‘n taser en ons altwee het sjambokke,” Charmaine explains. The ladies are unemployed and Sandra says they are doing it for the community but would welcome “any donations”.