Mystery surrounds the apparent suicide of twin brothers discovered dead along with their dogs in a car in Simon’s Town on Monday.

The brothers, who are believed to have been tourists from Johannesburg, were found with a bullet wound each.

A gun was found in the car and three pit bulls’ corpses were stuffed in the boot.

The company-branded Peugeot 208 was found along Plateau Road. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police say they don’t suspect any foul play as preliminary investigations points to suicide.

The company-branded Peugeot 208 was found at a secluded rest stop along Plateau Road.

The area is home to the Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve, including the Cape Point Ostrich Farm.

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut confirms: “The bodies of two males were found yesterday morning. The members also discovered the corpses of three dogs in the car, with gunshot wounds.

“They were tourists from Johannesburg, we can’t confirm their ages at the moment.

“The incident happened in Simon’s Town. It is believed that this was a suicide and an inquest has been opened for investigation.”

A source close to the investigation tells the Daily Voice that the men had most of their belongings with them.

Picture: Leon Knipe

“The hatchback they drove had a small trailer in which they had what is thought to be most of their stuff.

“They are clearly tourists, and no one can identify them at the moment.

“The police must still check whether they booked at a guesthouse near the suicide scene. I understand that a gun was found in the vehicle.”

The branding on the vehicle was that of a Randburg-based cellular shop, whose telephone numbers are no longer in service.

