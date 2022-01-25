A Goodwood man started a matchmaking service for singles on Twitter three years ago to find his followers soulmates.

Today, after running his popular hashtag #UmjolowithAzola every Sunday, Azola Mlota now has his own dating website.

“The movement started in 2018.

“A social media friend said he could see how influential I was whenever I posted things on Twitter, I would get a lot of response,” Azola says.

“He suggested that I do something like UmjolowithAzola.

“I tried it and at the time I was just testing the waters but the response was amazing.

“I was shocked to see that people actually joined the hashtag.”

He says he has never looked back, especially after the success stories emerged.

“I do this every Sunday, and there are many success stories.

“A man told me three months after I started the hashtag that he found love and there are many people who have found love from all over the country, and even here in Cape Town.”

Azola, 28, tells the Daily Voice that he started a website, www.umjolowithazola.com, earlier this month so that people could have a bit of privacy.

SEARCH: Azola’s dating site

“The hashtag is for everyone to see that you are looking for love,” he explains.

“After three years, I now have a website, which is three weeks old and already has about 2000 users.

“I saw that a lot of tweeps were supporting this and they are seeking love, there is a demand for love.

“It is mainly for aunties who are not on Twitter and who are seeking love.”

Lovebirds Rudzani Mavhungu and Phumudzo Moyo found love last year using the Twitter hashtag.

HAPPY COUPLE: Rudzani & Phumudzo

Rudzani says initially she was hesitant to meet up and cancelled twice, but eventually decided to take a chance after getting to know Phumudzo better.

“I tried to find a partner thrice before using the hashtag and on the fourth time, I met my boyfriend and I am the happiest I have ever been,” Rudzani says.

“The fact that he is in Joburg and I am in the Western Cape didn’t change anything for us.

“Thanks to #UmjolowithAzola, I found a man and we have love for each other.”

