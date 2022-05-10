An ex-convict with green fingers is helping his community grow plants. Ludwe Qamata, 33, served time for stabbing someone when he was in matric.

He was raised in the rural Eastern Cape by his grandmother and says that is where he learned how to grow plants and veggies. Ludwe had a troubled youth and says many years after serving his three-year sentence, he decided to assist the Sinovuyo Old Age Home in Ilitha Park grow their own vegetables. SHARE: Spinach, lettuce, herbs, among others, innie tuin “Everything she did, I would emulate, she had fields with crops and that is how I grew to love planting,” he says of his granny.

“At the age of 10, I came to Cape Town to start school this side. When I was in Grade 11, I started asking about my biological parents, I started fighting with my family then. I was just on the streets with the friends.” He says hanging out with his crew got him into trouble when he was in his matric year at the age of 19. “One of my friends got into a fight with older guys and I stepped in to try and get him out of the fight. But there were a lot of them so they got me and assaulted me,” Ludwe explains.

“I then found a way out and ran down a gangetjie and the men still came after me. “Some guy ‘helped’ me by handing me a knife and then I used it to try and get out of that situation, so I stabbed someone trying to protect myself. I was on the run when I was informed that he had died later in hospital and I handed myself over to the police.” He says while he was serving his sentence in Nyanga, he started gardening again.

“I served three months under house arrest and then three years probation. “While I was in Nyanga I saw old women gardening at Shawco and I asked if I could help them and then I never stopped gardening. “In 2019, on Mandela Day in July, I was introduced to the old people at Sinovuyo and I used the land which was not used at the back of the building and taught them how to take care of the garden.

“I don’t just help them, I also deal with learners from the schools nearby and anyone else who needs to know what to do around the garden.” Nolungile Ophila, 60, says since Ludwe came into their lives, he has changed everything for the group of 32 seniors. He grows spinach, lettuce, herbs, kale, cabbage and potatoes, which they share with the community.