A young Manenberg mom was killed after it is believed she witnessed a gang hit. Tamsyn Tyler Philips, 23, is the latest victim in a gang war started by the Fancy Boys gang as they target rival skollies for drug turf.

The shooting in Dina Court on Tuesday night left residents devastated after the “friendly” woman known as ‘Tammy’ was shot multiple times in the face, believed in order to silence her. Police spokesperson captain Ian Bennett has also revealed that a gun-slinging vrou was part of the alleged duo who opened fire in the council court. He said two mense died in the shooting at 8.30pm as skollies got off skote during load shedding.

“It is alleged that the two victims were standing in Dina Court. “They were seemingly caught off guard as they were approached by an unknown male and female assailant under cover of darkness. “According to eyewitnesses, several shots were fired by the female assailant, hitting both victims in the face and upper body.

“A case of double murder has been opened for investigation. “The suspects, a male and female duo, fled the scene on foot and are yet to be arrested,” Bennett explained. GUNNED DOWN: Christopher de Jongh. Tammy’s cousin, who asked not to be named, said that the family watched in horror as they arrived at the scene.

“The people came to call me and said Tammy was shot but they did not know if it was a code blue,” the cousin explained. “When I got there we saw she was shot in the face multiple times. “She has a five-year-old son and he is heartbroken after we told him the news.

“We cannot believe they are so heartless to shoot a woman like that. She was a lovely and friendly person.” Meanwhile, the family of Christopher de Jongh, 28, who also died in the shooting, claimed that he was the intended target. GUNNED DOWN: Christopher de Jongh. A 60-year-old relative, who fears for her life, said that the Fancy Boys tried to kill the father of two a month ago but failed.

“He was an HL [Hard Livings] and he was definitely the target. A month ago they came and held the gun to his face but it jammed. “Last night they came for him and shot him in the chest. Christopher De Jongh’s body “That girl was walking to her boyfriend’s house and saw them shoot him and then they shot her in the face to make sure she couldn’t identify them.