CRIMEFIGHTERS in Philippi East are calling for help tackle extortion syndicates amid the horrific murder of five men over the weekend. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts of the Provincial Serious Violent Crime investigators were called to the scene where the bodies of five men who were shot and set alight in a car were found.

Potelwa says: “Reports from the scene indicate that the deceased were in a vehicle in the Better Life area when four armed suspects emerged and shot the occupants of the vehicle. “The suspects subsequently set the occupants alight. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be determined with investigators hard at work collecting evidence. “The ages of the deceased persons are estimated to be between 20 and 30. The motive for the incident is the subject of the police investigation that is currently underway.”

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa Martin Makasi, chairperson of the Nyanga District Community Policing Forum, said residents believe the incident was sparked by deadly clashes between various extortion syndicates operating in the area. He reports: "The information we received is that this incident is linked to the ongoing fights between the groupings in Marcus Garvey informal Settlement and the Better Life Settlement. “The syndicates are clashing over the collection of protection fees which they claim from spaza shops, taxis and other businesses.

“The trouble started when the leaders of the group known as the Two Cs were killed and now you have all these boys running around wreaking havoc. “The brutal manner in which they commit these murders shows you they do not fear being caught." In August last year, the Daily Voice revealed a threatening note received by Somali shop owners who were told they would die if they do not pay protection fees to the new grouping.

At the time, it was revealed that the syndicates consist of youngsters aged just 18 who are holding business owners for ransom. THREAT: Note sent to spazas “There are new tax collectors from Marcus Garvey. Do not give these lower Crossroads boys money ever again, or else we kill every Somalian. Thank you. Be informed collection date is on the 5th every month,” reads the letter signed by “Marcus Garvey”. Makasi said not much has changed and questioned what happened to promises made by former police minister Bheki Cele for interventions in the area.