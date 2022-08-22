A man was arrested after peanuts, chocolate cookies and sweets probably mixed with dagga and an unknown drug were found in his tuckshop in Bohlokong near Bethlehem in the Free State.
Cops say the goods were packaged by the suspect himself.
“Upon searching the house they found a scale, mask, peanuts and chocolate cookies and candies probably mixed with dagga and an unknown drug.
“The suspect already packaged the items and possessed large quantities of dagga and cash.
“The 36-year-old was also arrested and all exhibits confiscated for analysis,” said police spokesperson warrant officer Mmako Mophiring.