Former US president Donald Trump said on Saturday if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon his supporters charged in connection with the deadly January 6 assault on the US Capitol.

Trump, who has not said whether he will run for president again after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, was speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

Fueled by Trump’s false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud, the attackers sought to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

One police officer died the day after the attack, while four others who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 police officers were injured while four rioters also died.

More than 700 people have been charged with joining in the assault.

