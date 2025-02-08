President Donald Trump has issued an order for the prioritisation of white Afrikaner South Africans through the United States refugee programme. Essentially, Trump is accusing the South African government of discriminating against Afrikaners through the newly-signed Land Expropriation bill and is offering a home for them in his country.

The order states: “In shocking disregard of its citizens Africa (South Africa) recently enacted the Land Expropriation bill to enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners' agricultural property without compensation. “This Act follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.” It further claims that South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the US and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the International Court of Justice, and reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements.

Trump says: “The United States cannot support the government of South Africa’s commission of rights violations in its country or its ‘undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests.” He ordered that the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security must take appropriate steps, consistent with law, to prioritise humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the United States Refugee Admissions Program, “for Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination.” The order stated: “Such plan shall be submitted to the President through the Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor.”

Trump's latest move comes days after he cut funding to SA over the bill. SA-born billionaire Elon Musk South African billionaire Elon Musk also supports Trump’s new move against his homeland. According to Trump: “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" he shared on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Meanwhile, several South African Civil Society organisations have criticised Trump for peddling “dangerous lies” about the country's Land Expropriation Bill. In a joint statement, the organisations, including the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Helen Suzman Foundation and The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, said SA’s government and executive are frequently deserving of fierce criticism but Trump's assertions were dangerous. While Afrikaner lobby group, AfriForum, have denied influencing Trump's decision, it said the African National Congress leaders must bear full blame for what Trump said.