Two trucks carrying food supplies from Johannesburg to the Western Cape to feed 2 200 underprivileged families in Cape Town have mysteriously vanished. The food stocks consist of staples such as flour, baked beans, Indomie noodles, jam, samp, peanut butter, salt and teabags, and was supposed to be delivered in the Kaap last Wednesday but hasn’t arrived.

ESSENTIAL: Goodies hamper The chairperson of the Pretoria-based Group of Helpers organisation, who asked to remain anonymous, urged mense to be on the lookout for the trucks, the drivers and its precious cargo. “We packed the Freightliner and Volvo trucks on Monday, June 19, and learnt that the hampers didn’t arrive [in Cape Town] as planned,” he said. “We then tried to make contact with the drivers but all their phones were off.

“These drivers are new and were appointed by our suppliers. We also can’t get hold of the owners of the trucks. “It’s just sad because now there are people who really need this supply, who are sitting without food. It’s also unique in the sense of it being packaged in utility boxes.” LOST: Truck He said the organisation has opened a case of hijacking at the Hercules police station and are concerned about the safety of the missing drivers.