In what could be the biggest dagga bust ever in the Western Cape, wakker traffic cops confiscated over two tons of zol worth R23 million in less than a week. Local authorities have lauded traffic police for the huge busts, and several arrests were made as two large shipments of cannabis to the value of R7 million and R16 million were confiscated in separate stings.

On Saturday, 25 November, Western Cape Provincial Traffic Officers stopped a truck for a routine inspection as part of their patrol duties on the N1 between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka. TWO-MAN JOB: Officers with a bag of zol. Picture supplied While inspecting the two trailers of the truck, the officers found 40 bags of compressed cannabis weighing two tons and with an estimated value of R16 million. The driver was arrested and detained at the Laingsburg police station.

Ricardo MacKenzie, Western Cape Minister of Mobility, says this big bust comes just a week after Provincial Traffic Officers intercepted a dagga shipment worth R7 million in a joint operation with SAPS Crime Intelligence on the N1 in Worcester, which was made possible by a tip-off. He says: “I am thrilled with the results achieved by our Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement, who actively contribute to the safety of residents and visitors in our province. “I encourage all road users to support the dedicated teams working hard to keep you safe, especially as we head into the festive season.”

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says drug busts such as these prevent more crimes from taking place. He adds: “Drugs are a leading cause in the violence and murders plaguing our province. By intercepting contraband shipments on our roads, it means that they do not enter our communities. “I urge our communities to continue to inform all law enforcement agencies, including traffic and the police, about where illicit items are and when there are plans to transport them to different locations.

“This enables us to remove them from our society and make our province safer. Between the 20th and 26th of November, traffic cops conducted 321 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations; and stopped and checked 30 328 vehicles across the Western Cape. A total of 8 198 fines were issued, 14 vehicles were impounded and 104 were found to be unroadworthy.