A tiny four-month-old puppy named “Trouble” from Khayelitsha has been hailed a hero by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic staff after he was horrendously injured while protecting his family from skelms. Spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis says the crossbreed puppy put his life at risk as he and his mom chased after a group of would-be burglars who tried to break into their home on Tuesday.

His mom scared the criminals off by growling and chasing them. Du Plessis says: “Fearlessly, the tiny puppy ran after them too, barking all the way. In his pursuit, the criminals attacked him, breaking his radius and ulnar of the front left leg. “Trouble was collected by Mdzananda’s animal ambulance and transported to their NPO veterinary hospital in Khayelitsha.”

“As Trouble is still very young, surgery wasn’t required. Being so small, his bones are still growing. With a splint bandage to keep the bones back in line, they will heal correctly. “The splint bandage will stay on for two to three weeks after which our veterinarians will be able to determine how well his healing process is going.” Trouble is recovering at home.