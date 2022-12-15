The violent death of three family members sent shockwaves through the quiet neighbourhood of Nooitgedacht in Bishop Lavis on Wednesday. Neighbours awoke to news of a bloody scene which was reported before 6am in Marlin Way.

Elmoline Kemp, 46, her 13-year-old son Peter, and her sister Shireen Isaacs, 54, are believed to have been found bludgeoned to death in the backyard of their home. Their bodies were found next to a blood-soaked mattress, the women lying face down while the teen was on his back. KILLED: Shireen Isaacs , 54 The details of the tragedy are sketchy as police are still investigating. However, a source at the scene has revealed that it appears the three were killed with a panga.

Community leader Liezel Maart believes this is the first time she has experienced such gruesome murders so close to home. “I knew the family members who died, I grew up with [Elmoline] the 46-year-old and we started families around the same time,” she explains. “In the 45 years that I have lived here I never saw such an incident.

“Nooitgedacht is like a retirement village, very quiet. I think I speak for everyone when I say that everyone is shocked.” HORRIFIC FIND: Coroners removing one of the bodies. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirms that the circumstances surrounding the mass murder are under investigation. “The motive for the attack on the two females, aged 46 and 54, and a 13-year-old boy in Marlin Street is yet to be determined.

“According to reports, all three victims sustained fatal head injuries. “It is yet to be determined if they were shot or assaulted.” VICTIM: Elmoline Kemp, 46. The family has told the Daily Voice they were not ready to speak as they didn’t have all the facts about the case.

“We are not sure what happened, the police didn’t share anything with us as they were busy doing their investigation inside the house,” a relative says. Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, says the killings are deeply disturbing: “I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. “I’m engaging SAPS and have requested further information about the possible cause of this mass murder.