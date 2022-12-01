Cops are investigating the brutal execution of three people at a house in Bishop Lavis. Mikayla Levendal , 25, Noewellen Hartnick, 49, and 46-year-old Rasheed Bardien were all shot twice in the head on Tuesday night.

The shootings happened in Bosberg Road at around 10pm. Mikayla’s sister Edwina, 20, says: “She left home with a friend and then about 20 minutes later, someone came to call me and told me that my sister had been shot, and at the time she was still alive. “She told the person to come and tell us and by the time we got to the scene she was dead already.

“This is really sad because she was supposed to fetch her eight-year-old daughter from her grandparent’s house yesterday morning.” Noewellen’s sister Gaynor tells the Daily Voice that her brother was not a gangster. “He was on drugs but he was not in any gangs. He was a sweet man who was a joker, who loved his daughter very much... everyone knew him and loved him.”

Rasheed’s family say they don’t feel safe after the incident. A relative adds: “We are very scared because we don’t know what the shooting was about. WORKING MAN: Rasheed Bardien “What we can say is that Rasheed was a father and a husband. He was a working man, he worked at the same place for 21 years as an electrician.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says SAPS’ anti-gang unit detectives are investigating the matter.