A group of skelms has been caught on camera stealing the roof off a City facility in Delft. In the video, the three manne can be seen tearing off the metal sheets as well as parts of the window frames – in broad daylight on Saturday.

The suspects were captured on video by the ward councillor of The Hague, Michelle Adonis, as she drove through the area. “I was catching up with the admin at my office when I made the video. I am so disgusted and angry at these thugs, who have no regard for our recreational facilities,” she said. South Africa 1 October 2023 .A group of skelms has been captured on camera stealing the roof off a City facility in Delft. pic from video According to Adonis, vandalism and break-ins at City facilities have become a major problem in her ward: “It happens daily in broad daylight and the security companies on site are powerless and inadequate.

“They are incapable of securing the facility. I have addressed this issue numerous times.” Adonis says she reported the incident to Law Enforcement and received a reference number. The City did not respond to queries from the Daily Voice on the matter before deadline.

Geraldine Kilian, from the Barracuda Safer Community Neighbourhood Watch, says scrap yards in the area should be forced to close up shop. “The scrap yards are the main reason [for vandalism and theft]as the skelms already know where they are going to sell their stuff,” she added. Adonis says the facility in The Hague was built to serve the residents but they are being robbed of opportunities.