The three alleged drug dealers from Johannesburg accused of trying to smokkel cocaine worth a whopping R400 million into Cape Town have made their bid for bail. The trio, who were caught in possession of a truck filled with cocaine near Athlone by the Hawks, have now lodged their bail applications at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

Ebrahim Kara, Mishack Ngobese and Elias Radebe were busted by the Hawks two weeks ago on Jan Smuts Drive where their truck was seized with over 600kg of cocaine. At the time, Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said SAPS Crime Intelligence and Western Cape Traffic arrested three men who were in possession of a large consignment of cocaine with an estimated value of more than R400 million. She said that the team followed up information and an operation was organised on the N1 freeway and the truck was spotted at Winelands Engen garage travelling towards Cape Town.

She clarified that the actual bust was made on Jan Smuts Drive between Pinelands and Athlone. During the search they found over 600kg of cocaine in false wooden boards at the back of the truck. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the state will be opposing bail: “The three men are charged with dealing with drugs after they were arrested with 662kg of cocaine estimated at R403m.