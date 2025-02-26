CLINT Eastwood led the tributes for soul singer Roberta Flack, who passed away on Tuesday night. The legendary songstress was 88.

The news came just days before the The Closer I Get to You singer's premiere for her self-titled documentary about her life at the DOC NYC Film Festival. A prominent voice in the 1970s soul-music golden era, Flack star rose quickly in 1971 when her classic The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face was used in Eastwood’s directorial debut movie Play Misty for Me. The Hollywood icon wrote on X: “Rest in Peace Roberta Flack…”

Flack went on to achieve legendary status and countless awards, including four Grammys. Following her heyday, she made a comeback in the 1990s with Set The Night To Music, a duet with Maxi Priest. Her music got a lifeline with the emergence of hip hop and neo-soul as new voices breathed life into her songs.

D’Angelo covered Feel Like Makin’ Love and The Fugees’ Lauryn Hill announced herself with her version of Killing Me Softly. Grammy winning singer Jennifer Hudson added: “So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!” Soul singer Smokey Robinson wrote: “Wow, it was really something to hear about Roberta’s passing, she was a dear friend and I didn’t even know she was ill. She was a great talent and the world is going to miss her. Rest in Heaven Sweet Soul.”

As a former neighbour of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Ono and her sons Sean and Julian sent tributes, while former Destinys Child star Kelly Rowland also mourned her. A representative for the singer-and-pianist said: “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.”