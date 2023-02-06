A dark cloud is hanging over the South African soccer fraternity following the untimely death of a well-known soccer player from Stellenbosch. Stellenbosch FC defender Oshwin Andries died on Saturday from a stab wound. It is reported that the youngster passed away in the hospital following complications.

The circumstances leading to his death are still unclear. According to SAPS’ Nowonga Sukwana, Oshwin died after his family took him to the hospital. “He passed away after his family took him to the hospital,” Sukwana said.

“He was treated for a stab wound and released and then his family took him to hospital again last night where he passed on. Circumstances around his stabbing are still under investigation.” The Daily Voice’s attempts to reach the family for comment were unsuccessful. Stellenbosch FC released a statement following the player’s death, indicating that everyone associated with the club is deeply saddened.

The club said: “It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch FC has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender Oshwin Andries. His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch FC are with his family, friends and loved ones.” Stellenbosch F.C. is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.



Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/dLi0khLbDF pic.twitter.com/5n3tgiAhbW — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2023 Oshwin came through the ranks at Stellies, and made his professional debut for the club at the age of 18.

He later became the club’s youngest goalscorer in the Premiership and he also captained South Africa’s Under-20 team at the Cosafa Cup that took place in 2022. Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with tributes after the news broke of Oshwin’s death. Several professional clubs from the Premiership along with hundreds of soccer fanatics expressed their condolences and disbelief.