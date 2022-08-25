Danyaal Adam, the son of the late Zayn Adam, is paying tribute to his famous father with the release of a new song and a concert set to take place next week. He says the aim is to raise funds for upcoming artists, charities and complete the legacy of the legendary musician.

HOST: Danyaal Adam The music icon died on 22 February of a heart aneurysm and a burst ulcer at the age of 67. On Monday, the artists performing at the tribute show, will release a tribute song to Zayn called You’re Not Alone. The concert, boasting 14 acts, will be hosted at the Hillsong Church in Century City, described on the poster as Old Dockside nightclub, on 2 and 3 September.

“My father passed away a few weeks before a planned Pacific Express reunion which was supposed to be his goodbye to the Cape Town music scene and my plan is to fulfil his wish and continue his legacy,” says Danyaal, 44. “My father performed in various bands such as Pacific Express and The Flames (based in Durban) from the age of 13 till his final days.” Acts include Leslie Kleinsmith, Vicky Sampson, Celeste Williams and Glen Robinson.

“We will have a number of well-known artists along with a lot of up-and-coming musicians while there will also be people playing covers of his songs. “Because of the venue we chose, we like to say that if you sin then you do not have to worry about it because you will leave there blessed,” Danyaal smiles. GIG: Tribute show on 29 Aug He says the funds raised will go towards helping young artists while also supporting Autism Western Cape.