Alleged underworld kingpins Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen will only go on trial for the 2017 murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein in February next year.

This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as the duo returned along with a group of henchmen of the 27s gang after an investigation into turf fights at Cape Town nightclubs.

The group faces over 30 charges relating to gang activities and a plot to murder Donkie’s brother, Colin, and Nafiz Modack among others.

According to the indictment, the rivalry dates back to 2016 when Lifman, Donkie, Colin and André Naudé established a “brotherhood” which oversaw all the bouncers at city nightclubs.

It states that in May 2016, a violent altercation broke out between Colin and another person at a jol and he brought 27s gangsters, including alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens, but later claimed Donkie had called in the gang.

This led to a split that was allegedly negotiated by Naudé and saw Colin leave the brotherhood and join Modack’s group.

The documents state that the duo started muscling in on Lifman and Donkie’s clubs, leading to a bitter feud.

Stevens then allegedly volunteered his skollies to take the clubs back by force.

The documents also state that in 2017, Lifman and Wainstein clashed over property and investments.

In July 2017, there was an attempt to murder Ralph Stanfield, who was an alleged associate of Wainstein.

Lifman, Booysen and Stevens were released on R100 000 bail each.

Weeks later Stevens was fatally shot outside his Kraaifontein home.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the trial will commence on 6 February 2023.

