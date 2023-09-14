A trial date has been set for the murder case of slain Mitchells Plain top pupil Zanton Basson. The 17-year-old Rocklands High School learner died in November after he was stabbed in the chest by his friend, Micarlo Grove, 22, after Zanton allegedly checked him for being rude to an elderly person.

On Tuesday, Grove, 22, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Wearing a red sweater, he stared straight ahead as Zanton’s family patiently awaited the court’s decision on whether to move the case to either Regional Court A or B. The family previously stated that they did not want the case to be heard in Regional A as that is where Magistrate Mary Jwacu presides. Magistrate Jwaca has been criticised for allegedly not ruling in the interest of the victims but often “siding with the accused”.

WORRIED: Zanton’s grandma Glynis Basson. While waiting for the case to be called up, Zanton’s grandma Glynis told the Daily Voice the matter finally going to trial was “a perfect birthday gift”. “[Zanton’s] 18th birthday would’ve been on Wednesday and it’s a birthday that he was really looking forward to; but on the other side the thought of it going to Jwacu’s court is what’s making us worry.” However, the ruling was made that Zanton’s case would be heard by Magistrate Jwacu.

The ruling had the family in tears but Glynis assured Zanton’s mom that they would be watching Magistrate Jwacu with eagle eyes. “All we want is justice, that’s it. He was a young boy whose life was snatched away because he stood up for what’s right. I hope the magistrate also sees that because he fought for justice and so should she,” Glynis said. Grove’s bail was extended.