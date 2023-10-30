More than 150 homeless people were given the royal treatment in Mitchells Plain for a day – by being able to choose an outfit or three, getting a warm shower of 15 minutes, and having a medical check-up, as well as a lekker meal. The Mitchells Plain Advice and Development Project partnered with various NGOs as well as the Western Cape Health Department to make the day a success.

Walking into the Portlands Indoor Centre this past Thursday, recipients were greeted with a long table packed with clothing, donated by local residents. GATHERED: More than 150 homeless people.Picture credit: Patric One of the donors, social media influencer Venecia Valentine, says she felt honoured to be part of the event. After choosing their clothing, the mense could take a lekker hot shower on the Nina Manzi (Mother of Water) wash bus, set up by Viva Con Agua.

Adrian Kriel, Viva Con Agua’s administration manager, says the organisation wants to restore the dignity of the homeless. SERVICE: Homeless being treated to some warm coffee and tea.Picture credit: Patrick “While a shower is a normal part of our daily routine, for these guys it’s a luxury . It is our pleasure to do this for them ,” Kriel said. The Health Department’s Rene Daniels was also on hand with a team of professionals who checked blood pressure, glucose levels and performed HIV and tuberculosis tests.

Daniels says they got on board because the homeless have a right to basic health services like any other South African. BREAKING STIGMA: Rene Daniels from Health Department.Picture credit: Patrick “Many times we find that the homeless do not want to come to our facilities because of the stigma, the looks they get and feeling ashamed. Today we are here to say we do care,” she said. Jonathan Jonkers, founder of the Mitchells Plain Advice and Development Project, added: “They also have a right to dignity. They also have the right to smile, to have a warm plate of food and enjoy it around a table sitting on chairs, and today we are doing just that and hope for many more.”

HELPING MENSE: Jonathan Jonkers.Picture credit: Patrick One of the recipients, Shariefa Petersen, who is living in a car, couldn’t stop modelling in her new clothes and was heel opgemaak with her new matching panty and bra. “Do you know when last I got underwear and a new set of clothing? All I can say is thank you to everyone for today. Just knowing that there are people that care makes us also feel like we are human,” Petersen said. DRESSED UP: Pose in new klere.Picture credit: Patrick Junaid Maasdorp, who lives in Town Centre, loved his warm shower.