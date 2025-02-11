JACOB Zuma’s (MK) Party yesterday opened a case of treason against AfriForum, accusing the lobby group of peddling false information about South Africa’s transformation and expropriation policies. Last week, US President Donald Trump cut funding to South Africa over the government’s land expropriation policy and offered to resettle white farmers whose land will allegedly be expropriated.

In a late-night Executive Order on Friday, Trump accused South Africa’s government of “egregious actions” without providing any evidence, saying the recently enacted Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 would seize Afrikaners’ farms without compensation. Deputy president of the MK party, former judge John Hlophe, said speaking to journalists outside Cape Town central police station yesterday: “As the MK party we are here, we came to open a case of treason against the AfriForum. “You recall that there is an executive order which Donald Trump, the American president, has now issued against South Africa following the intervention that was made by AfriForum.

“We have just opened the criminal case against AfriForum because we want them to be questioned.” He read out a media statement, which added: “The MK Party vehemently condemns the treasonous actions of AfriForum which has deliberately lobbied foreign powers to act against the sovereignty and economic interests of South Africa.” Earlier on Monday, IOL reported that the African National Congress (ANC) in Western Cape had given notice that it fully supported the legal action taken by its members Eric Kweleta, Phindile George and the Khayelitsha community against AfriForum, Solidarity, and other organisations which they accuse of undermining South Africa’s democracy and unity.