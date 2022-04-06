A woman says her disabled child is trapped in their Samora Machel home because of pools of sewage water in front of their home.

Esethu Ngozi, 21, says her six-year-old daughter Oyama must be carried in the streets even though she has a wheelchair.

“My daughter got the wheelchair last October and she has not been able to use it properly,” says the mom.

“The space at home is not conducive for it and when we take her out to the street, we have to carry her for the most part because of the sewage that is on the streets. There is always stagnant green water on the road.”

The mom says she has decided to carry her child instead of using the wheelchair.

TOUGH: Oyama, 6, can’t move around. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“She has both the wheelchair and crutches but there is no space for both. We would like a spacious place to live in so my child can be in a better environment.

“We would like help so that my child can practise walking with the crutches.”

The young mom wants to move out of the area for her child’s well-being.

“We have not been able to speak to the councillor because we have been looking for alternatives first.

“It is really difficult to raise my child in this area and in the flat.

“Even when she goes to school, she has to take transport and it’s a struggle taking her out.

“She is growing older and taller there will come a time when we can’t carry her anymore”

PLEA: Mom Esethu Ngozi, 21. Picture supplied

Ward 33 councillor Lungisa Somdaka tells the Daily Voice that he is aware of the problems with the burst pipes.

“The City is busy fixing those pipes, I know that there are certain areas which have sewage pipes that are damaged and there is ongoing construction to help solve those problems.

“I will arrange a meeting with the family to see how I can assist them.”

