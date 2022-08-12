Pakistani and Bangladeshi travellers now need to apply for transit visas if they intend to pass through South Africa. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Thursday: “This means that travellers using ordinary passports issued by Bangladesh and Pakistan authorities are required to apply for a visa when transiting through South Africa to other countries.

“The decision was informed by incidents wherein passengers from the two countries were caught attempting to enter South Africa illegally by sneaking in through fire hydrant passages at the airport,” Motsoaledi said. He said there was a growing trend of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who pretend to be in transit, but then dropping off at airports and finding ways to enter South Africa illegally, reports IOL. Some, he said, proceeded to neighbouring countries and found ways to sneak into South Africa through land borders.

“In so doing, they evade immigration and other law enforcement officers at the port of entry, thus undermining the security and the sovereignty of the state. “We have got to ask them to apply for transit visas,” said Motsoaledi. “The reintroduction of the transit visa is one of the strong interventions in our efforts to strengthen entry requirements...”

The minister said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation had notified the governments of Bangladesh and Pakistan of the changes. In June, a video went viral showing eight foreign nationals caught in the OR Tambo International Airport’s fire hydrant tunnel system. They were attempting to enter South Africa illegally.