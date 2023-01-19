A young father from Delft died a hero at Strand Beach while trying to save a teenager. Following a search and rescue operation, 20-year-old Santino Carolus’ body was found on the sea bed and was pulled out of the water.

According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, reports suggested that a 17-year-old boy encountered difficulty while out swimming near Strand Beach about 2.10pm on Tuesday. Santino rushed in to save the laaitie but had difficulties himself. He then disappeared under the water.

Swartbooi said: “The services of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were acquired, who then retrieved the body of the 20-year-old male and rescued the 17-year-old male.” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said paramedics were unsuccessful in resuscitating Santino. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon “All efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted. Sadly he was declared deceased,” Lambinon explained.

Santino’s oupa Gregory, with whom he lived in Rosendal, said the tragedy comes just six months after his grandson’s mother died. “Ek kan nou nog nie glo hy is weg nie. First I lost my daughter, now I’ve lost her child,” he explained. The hartseer ou man told the Daily Voice that his kleinkind was a decent young man.

“He was a very loving person, and his baby just turned one years old. “Honestly I don’t know what to say. just can’t believe,” Gregory said. HARTSEER: Oupa Gregory Carolus. Santino’s partner was too distraught to comment.

Another family member described Santino as a “happy chappy”. “All I can tell you is that he was a very well-mannered young man, always had a smile on his face,” the woman said. Meanwhile, Strand SAPS have registered an inquest for further investigation.