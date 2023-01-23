A man died tragically in Lotus River after he was trapped inside his Wendy house as a fire engulfed his home. Tears flowed in Rietbok Avenue on Saturday afternoon as the charred body of 50-year-old Christiaan Oersen was removed from his home hours after the devastating blaze.

DEVASTATION: The remains of a burnt room innie huis His traumatised family gathered at the site as concerned neighbours tried to salvage their belongings from the debris. Community worker Beryl Williams says the community is in skok as they try to rebuild. “The fire started somewhere between 1pm and 2pm inside his Wendy house where he was sleeping,” she explains.

“The neighbours saw the smoke and shouted for him to come out and he ran out. “From what we understand he ran back to get something, we are not sure what, and then as he tried to come out he got trapped in the flames and burnt to death.” Beryl says the flames spread to a nearby house as neighbours fled with only the clothes on their backs.

COMMUNITY WORKER: Beryl Williams retells tale “The fire destroyed his Wendy house and then it moved to the main house. The owner, her brother and children had to run out just like that and could save “Both homes were completely destroyed and the people are now homeless. The roof of the main house is gone and the people have nowhere to go.” The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Caresle confirms the blaze and says they receive the call for help shortly before 2pm.

REMOVED: The body of Christiaan Oersen, 50 “Crews from Ottery and Lakeside were on scene and the fire was extinguished at approximately 3.10pm. “A 50-year-old man sustained fatal burn wounds and his body was discovered in the informal structure. Two rooms in the formal dwelling sustained damages and seven persons were displaced. The cause [of the fire] is undetermined,” Carelse explains. Williams says the community is now trying to help the families rebuild.