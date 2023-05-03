A young father from Fisantekraal died after a taxi allegedly drove over him. Keenan Williams, 18, was rammed into while crossing the road near Tyger Valley Shopping Centre on Sunday around midnight.

His mother Francoline Williams says Keenan and his older brother went out for the day but when they returned, tragedy struck. “They went to Canal Walk and it got late, the Ubers didn’t come out so they got a lift till here by Engen garage. “His brother went across the road and thought he was behind him but when turned around the taxi drove over him and drove away,” Francoline explained.

GRIEF: Mom Francoline Williams. She says that Keenan was still alive after the accident, but he died before they could get to the scene. “He told his boeta he is getting cold and told him that he is not going to make it. He said ‘tell mammie, darra and my child [one-year-old] that I love them very much’, that was his words. “When we got there, he was just lying there and I went to lay next to him to say my goodbyes,” she says.

Kyle Williams, 25, says that his brother was like his twin as they did everything together. “Ek gaan vir hom baie mis. We were always together, we were like best friends. I don’t know what to say,” he says. The hartseer brother didn’t want to say much more about Keenan’s death but indicated that their final moments together were special.

“This weekend, we decided we are going to give ourselves a lekker tyd. It was a nice day, we had a nice day together but in the evening I had to come home alone.” GONE: Keenan Williams, 18, of Fisantekraal. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says: “Durbanville SAPS has opened a culpable homicide docket for further investigation following a hit-and-run that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday, just after midnight in Durban Road,” he says. Pojie says that the youngster was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased and his younger brother were walking along Durban Road when a vehicle hit the deceased from behind and drove over his body. “It is further alleged that the driver of the vehicle then sped off without stopping or determining the extent of the accident,” Pojie says. Meanwhile, Keenan’s family is struggling to identify his body because his ID was taken from the scene.