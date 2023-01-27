A Hanover Park toddler died tragically after he was struck by a bakkie as he ran out of his home. The hartseer ouma of one-year-old Rushin Nomdoe said she watched helplessly as the little boy died in her arms on Tuesday night while they rushed him to Heideveld Day Hospital.

Masnoena Cana, 42, explained that Rushin was inside his mother’s Wendy house in the front yard of her home in Philans Walk. “She was about to wash him and he just ran out to the garden,” she said. “I was inside the house when I heard someone scream and that is when I heard he was knocked over by a bakkie.

“It was not a hit-and-run incident, the driver of the bakkie was in complete shock and it seems like he reversed and didn’t see the child.” She added that the driver immediately picked up the child and told the family to go with him as he rushed to Heideveld Emergency Centre. “I was holding Rushin and he had a head injury.

“While in the bakkie I could see his eyes rolling backwards and the foam coming out of his mouth. “When we got to the hospital, we rushed him in immediately but he was already dead,” Cana added. TOO LATE: Rushin Nomdoe died en route to hospital The 33-year-old driver, who asked not to be named, said he is having sleepless nights after the accident.

He explained that at the time of the tragedy, he had been dropping his brother like he did every night. “Because it is a cul-de-sac I always pull up on the pavement to make a U-turn to avoid reversing because there are always children playing there. “But on Tuesday night, there were cars on the pavement and I had to reverse.”

He said that the minute he heard the bump followed by shouting, he realised something was wrong. TRAGEDY: This is where Rushin Nomdoe was hit by a car “My son shouted and that is when I saw the child was hit. “I did not see him in the mirrors at all, it happened so fast. I rushed the child to Heideveld.

“I am so traumatised I cannot even sleep,” he revealed. “Each time I must remind myself it was an accident, but I will never get over this.” An inquest report was registered by police.