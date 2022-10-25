A matric girl has been left traumatised after her dad was killed in a drive-by shooting a day after attending her valedictory. Celesky Governor, 18, is due to start writing her final exams today and the brave meisie says she will go ahead with it as this is what her father would have wanted.

Dad Randall Jacobs, 38, was shot six times in the back on Monday morning. The father did not have a permanent job and was on his way trying to earn some money skarreling when he was killed. VICTIM: Randall Jacobs hit in Scottsdene He was walking with his two dogs in Scottsdene when suspects drove past him and opened fire. His dogs ran away and have not yet been found.

On Sunday, the family attended Celesky’s valedictory ceremony at Bernadino Heights High School. Celesky’s mother, who asked not to be named, says Randall was very close to his daughter and proud of her achievements. She says they have no idea why anyone would target him.

“Randall het geskarrel and was on the road when he was shot in Melody Street in Scottsdene. His black backpack was still on his back when we saw him. “His death is a big shock to all of us. We last saw him on Sunday when she celebrated Celesky’s valedictory,” she says. “He was my first boyfriend and Celesky loved her father.

“He was not a gangster and he didn’t steal or rob people, he hated crime, because once the police stopped him in the street when he was carrying a flatscreen TV but he took them to the policeman who had given it to him as a gift. “Although he was skarreling for a living he was a proud father and tried his best.” Celesky will be writing her first exam paper, computer applications technology today.

TOUGH TO DEAL WITH: Celesky Governor, 18. Picture: Solly Lottering The devastated teen says: “I loved my father very much, and here he dies a day before my big exams.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Kraaifontein cops are investigating a case of murder: “Upon arrival at the corners of Melody and Goedehoop Streets in Scottsdene, they found the body of a 38-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.”