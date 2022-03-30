After 39 years of service, the City’s esteemed Traffic Chief, Heathcliff Thomas, has officially retired just in time to celebrate his 60th birthday on Tuesday.

Thomas grew up in Silvertown and spent half his life serving residents in Cape Town as a traffic cop, a job he says he pursued thanks to his admiration of traffic officers as a young man.

Thomas joined the Traffic Service Department in 1983 and was appointed Traffic Chief of the City of Tygerberg in 1997 while completing his Master’s degree.

He held a part-time lecturing post at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology while working full-time as a traffic officer.

“I want to thank every staff member for helping to build this traffic service into one recognised as a leader nationally and internationally,” he says.

“Remain professional at all times, but also be flexible and innovative – embrace technology and change. Do not be afraid to ask questions and take risks.

During his 39 years, Thomas also served commuters and motorists in the Road Safety Education section, the Taxi Enforcement unit and the Communications Centre.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said: “We have seen immense growth and investment in our traffic service.

“Chief Thomas played an integral role in getting us to where we are.

GRATEFUL FOR HIS SERVICE: JP Smith

“He earned his stripes, and I hope his story will inspire a new generation of traffic officers.”

While he is retiring from the Traffic Service, Thomas will keep on lecturing and, when he is not in the classroom, he’ll be spending time on the golf course with his son – despite his “not so healthy” handicap.

