A visually impaired woman was killed after being struck by a train at Heathfield station. According to Pastor Charles White of the Eternal Flame church, who was on the scene, the tragedy took place at 7.15am on Saturday.

According to online reports, the victim is Baleina Kunonga, 63, who was the breadwinner in her family. She would walk by the station to get where she needed to be in order to sell her feather dusters and brooms to make a living. White told the Weekend Argus: “She was rushing to Newlands to sell her feather dusters and brooms when she was hit by a train.

“She supported her family with the proceeds.” The pastor added that she was partially blind and alleged that a state hospital kept postponing her operation. The victim reportedly suffered from cataracts which had grown progressively worse.

According to community members, a broken fence next to the line is to blame for the incident. “We have been asking Prasa for years to repair the fence along the track. We have all the correspondence. “Each year they promise it will be done and the budget will be allocated,” said White.