The community of Forest Village in Eerste River has been rocked by the death of a 19-year-old athletic star who was caught in the crossfire during a bread van robbery. Residents say Damian Jaars was at the wrong place at the wrong time after he was shot while skelms tried to rob the delivery truck in Rajah Crescent just after 7pm on Saturday.

SCENE: The teen killed in Forest Village. Picture: Leon Knipe His uncle George Jaars says: “They wanted to rob the bread van here in the road and the driver got out to shoot at the robbers, who then shot back. “We think it was the driver who shot Damian but it was an accident because he was defending himself but he ended up shooting the wrong person.” He says Damian had a promising rugby career and was a track star who gained his national colours while representing Parow High School, where he was in Grade 12.

PROMISING STAR: Damian Jaars had his national colours. Picture: Facebook Damian ran the 200m and 400m and also played rugby for his school’s A team. On social media, multiple posts were made in honour of Damian. One post read: “I will remember you as the brother and best friend that motivated me to become an athlete and the one person that challenged me and the rest of the field to give our best in this sport. May your soul find eternal rest my brother, Damian Jaars.”

Another video posted on social media shows opportunistic residents looting the bread delivery van shortly after the shooting. SIES: Mense stealing bread from truck after shooting Speaking to the Daily Voice, a 39-year-old man said: “The people soema started stealing bread when Damian’s family were trying to help him while he was laying on the ground. “I think he died immediately from the bullets but there were so many people running all around that it was just mal.