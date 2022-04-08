A man who robbed a Pep store with a toy gun was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court handed down the sentence to 36-year-old Zimbabwean national Prince Ncube on Wednesday.

Ncube and two accomplices robbed Pep in November 2019 and fled with money from the tills but were caught after a customer followed them and alerted police who were patrolling the area. Cops found the toy gun on Ncube.

SAPS spokesman Xoli Mbele said: “We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime.”

[email protected]