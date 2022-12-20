“Sy was my blompot, my flower, and just like that she has been ripped away from us, all because of illegal dumping!” So says Charles September, 56, who recently had the verskriklike task of switching off the life support machine of his granddaughter, seven-year-old Marche-Lee.

The oupa explains that it felt like his soul was being ripped out of his body. Now instead of preparing for a merry Christmas, the family has to plan the funeral for the klein meisie. Marche-Lee died last Thursday after picking up and being exposed to iets that looked like noodles in a plastic bakkie on an open field in Mont Blanc Street in Mitchells Plain, a notorious dumping spot opposite her house.

This veldjie has for seven years been voluntarily maintained and cleaned by her Oupa Charles. He opens up while clutching a picture of Marche-Lee: “For years I have been begging people not to dump on the field. I even called the council on many occasions. “[They] just tell me to go tell the dumpers to stop throwing their dirt there.

“If the council just did their work properly and the people just stopped dumping, then she still would’ve been alive.” Charles explains that on the day Marche-Lee became ill, he went out to do an odd job to scrape money together for Christmas. “When I came home, I was expecting her and her brother to come running towards me like they always do, but instead I walked into a room where Marche was lying, already blue in the face.”

Zuleiga, Charles’ wife, says she was keeping an eye on the laaities but didn’t see Marche-Lee eating anything. MOURNING: Grandparents Zuleiga and Charles September. PICTURE: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “If I saw that she was putting things in her mouth I would have stopped her,” Zuleiga adds. “Her friend later told us Marche found noodle-looking stuff on the field and picked it up.

“She said they didn’t eat it but Marche did lick her hands afterwards. “Charles then went to look and found a bowl with poison and the noodle-looking stuff on the field.” Byron La Hoe, a spokesperson for the Western Cape Health Department, confirmed that little Marche-Lee was admitted to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and died due to unnatural causes.

SO SAD: Charles September at his granddaughter Marche-Lee’s grave. PICTURE: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “This will be investigated as with all cases of unnatural death. We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased,” he added. Patricia van der Ross, the Mayco member for Community Services and Health, says the City of Cape Town is unable to comment on this case, as it is not aware of the all particulars surrounding Marche-Lee’s death. “However, generally speaking, from a food safety perspective, the City’s Environmental Health Department cautions the public to steer clear of anything seemingly edible, if they are not sure of the source,” she said.