Tiger Brands is recalling Purity Essentials baby powders as a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were found in some products. It said asbestos was found in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished products.

Products forming part of this recall include the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials baby powder. This recall does not affect Purity Essentials baby cornstarch powder or any other baby-care products under the Purity brand, Tiger Brands said yesterday. “The batch of raw material with the detected trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company’s strict quality and safety standards,” the company said in a statement.

“Matters of quality and safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. “In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure, the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission,” it added. Tiger Brands further said that it is working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected baby powder products from stores.