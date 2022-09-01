Tow truck drivers are fearing for their lives as they claim they are being threatened by ruthless skollies working with rivals over a turf war. Last Thursday, tow truck driver Adeeb Groenemeyer and his girlfriend were shot dead inside his tow truck in Maitland.

Groenemeyer worked for Urban Towing and was declared dead on the scene and his wounded girlfriend died in hospital on Saturday. Even though the woman’s family confirmed she had passed away, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation. SHOT AND KILLED: Adeeb Groenemeyer “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Thursday at about 10.15pm in Koeberg Road, Maitland, where a 38-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and an unknown female shot and wounded are under investigation,” says Twigg.

“According to reports, Maitland Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies inside a vehicle. Twigg adds that the suspects are yet to be arrested. When the Daily Voice reached out to the family of the deceased, they said it was a sensitive matter and prefer to not to make a statement as they are fearing for their lives “because big gangsters are involved”.

Groenemeyer’s former employer, Gys Smith from CF Towing and chairman of the Gatvol Towers Association said two of his employees had died in 2019 and this year for the same reason. DEADLY SCENE: Groenemeyer’s car after the attack “There are a lot of incidents that happen on a daily basis like shots would be fired on the drivers’ houses, you would go home to sleep and they will come till by your house to threaten you,” says Smith. “Some drivers leave the job and become courier drivers because they fear coming to work because they are told to stay out of certain areas,” says Smith.

“There are many police cases but nothing comes of it, other tow truck drivers pay or call in these gangsters to fight their battles for them.” Lance Summers from Summers Towing said that he had to stop his employees from working the night shift because he feared for their safety. “My brother was killed in 2013 on the road and since then I have stopped my drivers from working the night shift to keep them out of harm’s way,” he says.