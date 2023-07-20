The man accused of killing the owner of a well-known Lavender Hill tow truck company planned the murders. This was revealed in court on Wednesday when the state prosecutor dropped a bombshell that it had witnesses who will testify that Mogamat Ghaalib Andrews, 33, premeditated the murders of BLL Towing owner Darren Lombard, 23, and his friend Ilyaaz Petersen.

Andrews appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court where he faces two counts of murder and the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. He was due to apply for bail but the matter was postponed after the accused indicated that he wanted to take the stand himself in the application. GUNNED DOWN: Murder scene near the N2. File photo: Leon Knipe During court proceedings, Andrews’s legal aid lawyer told the court that his client has brought new information and that he now wants to testify in the bail application.

The state once again opposed bail as it deemed the case a schedule 6 offence due to the nature of the heinous crime. “The state has a witness that can testify that the accused planned the killing and it was premeditated,” the prosecutor stated. This was the third attempt on Darren’s life as he survived two attempts.

On May 11, the two friends were busy loading a vehicle at an accident scene near the N2 when Andrews allegedly came out of the bushes and shot both in the head. Andrews once more pleaded his innocence in court, claiming that he was not the shooter. “Ek is onskuldig meneer, en ek dra nie kennis oor die dinge nie. Ek weet niks van guns nie,” he told the magistrate.