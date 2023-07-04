A suspect has appeared in court for the murder of the owner of a well-known Lavender Hill tow truck company. The 33-year-old suspect, whose identity cannot be revealed because he hasn’t gone through an identity parade yet, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He faces two counts of murder, as well as charges related to the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. He is accused of killing BLL Towing owner Darren Lombard, 23, and his colleague Ilyaaz Petersen at the intersection of the N2 and Liesbeek Parkway on May 11. The two tjommies were loading a vehicle at an accident scene when the accused allegedly came out of the bushes and shot them in the head.

BAIL APPLICATION: The 32-year-old suspect appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court This was the third attempt on Darren’s life after he survived an attack when shooters pulled up next to him and fired 14 shots at the driver’s side of the bakkie. He suffered wounds to his back and leg and subsequently offered a R50 000 reward for information about the shooting. Now, a suspect has appeared in court after he was arrested on Friday.